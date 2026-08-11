Vikings Finally Reveal Starting QB and Polymarket Traders Nailed It

The Minnesota Vikings have finally answered a lingering question: Who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season?

The Athletic cited a source on Tuesday and reported that the Vikings will name Kyler Murray the starting quarterback over incumbent JJ McCarthy. Head coach Kevin O’Connell then confirmed the news during his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

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“We did name Kyler Murray our starting quarterback,” O’Connell said. “From the outset of the offseason, I think we’ve been really intentional, open about kind of the goal of creating just a competitive environment filled with wildly capable players.”

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell has announced Kyler Murray as the #Vikings starting QB. pic.twitter.com/8wTn8ylc24 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 11, 2026

The former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick will kick off his eighth year in the NFL by leading the Vikings offense against the rival Green Bay Packers.

This move was one that many expected for multiple reasons. First off, Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns in his career. He has rushed for another 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns. He led the Cardinals to the playoffs once.

McCarthy, for comparison, missed his rookie season with a knee injury. He then battled through multiple injuries last season while playing inconsistently.

McCarthy led the Vikings to big wins over the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. He also struggled mightily in losses to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Bears.

The two players competed throughout training camp, but neither established a true lead in the competition. They both made big plays, and they both made head-scratching mistakes.

Yet, multiple reporters pointed to “processing speed” as a defining part of the competition while giving McCarthy the advantage.

“When comparing the processing of both QBs, the best way I can describe it is that while Murray seems to snap between reads, McCarthy looks like he’s buffering,” Sports Illustrated’s Jason Harmon wrote on Aug. 6. “The difference in speed brings to mind using grandma’s dial-up internet when you are used to having broadband at home. The gap between the two in the ability to read a defense may prove too far for McCarthy to overcome.”

O’Connell noted during his press conference that Murray had “shown enough” to earn the starting job. He also said that his decision-making timeline had been about nine or 10 practices.

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With the Vikings officially naming Murray the starter, the Polymarket traders can rejoice. They had heavily favored the former Cardinals quarterback during the months leading up to the decision.

These traders had Murray at more than 80% in late May. The odds of him starting by Week 1 dipped a bit to 27.5% on June 7, but they shot back up to 60% by June 8.

Murray’s odds remained ahead of McCarthy’s throughout June, July and early August. The odds dipped to 51% on June 18, but they otherwise remained in the high 70s and low 80s.

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Of course, Murray taking over the starting job will obviously affect some other markets. Specifically, the traders are currently listing the Vikings as the favorites to defeat the rival Packers on Sept. 13.

These traders have the Vikings at a 55% chance to win and the Packers at a 48% chance.

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