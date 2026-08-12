Former PGA Golfer Dead at 45: RIP to Matt McQuillan

Matt McQuillan, a pro golfer from Canada who made his PGA Tour debut in 2011 has passed away at age 45.

According to his family, McQuillan passed away at Kingston General Hospital in Kingston, Ontario on August 5. A cause of death has not been made public.

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“It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of Matthew Justin McQuillan (Matty to most),” the golfer’s obituary began. “He passed away at KGH Wednesday August 5, 2026, surrounded by family. Matty was a respected golfer, devoted son, hilarious brother, and friend.”

The obit then detailed how his father Mark taught him to golf and his love for the game soon followed. He earned a golf scholarship to Oklahoma State University and also spent time collegiately at Georgia. After leaving school he began his career professionally on the Canadian Tour before advancing to the PGA.

After debuting in 2011, McQuillan went on to compete in 32 events on the PGA Tour, making the cut nine times. His career included another 30-plus events across both the Canadian and Korn Ferry Tours. As a member of the PGA Tour, McQuillan earned his way to a third-place finish at the John Deere Classic (2011) where he walked away with $261,000 in winnings. McQuillan’s pre-PGA Tour wins include Edmonton’s Telus Open (2005) and the 2008 Cataraqui Pro-Am.

Throughout his PGA Tour career McQuillan earned more than $600,000 in winnings, finished top 10 three times and had a career-low round of 64 at the John Deere Classic in ’11. His best finish in the FedExCup standings was 145th, which also occurred during the 2011 season.

McQuillan last played professionally in 2017 and in recent years spent time working as a golf instructor.

“He will be deeply missed by many and his spirit, love and compassion will be remembered every day. Rest easy, Matty. We love you,” the obituary later concluded.