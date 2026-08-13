MLB Outfielder Lands on Injured List After Taking Pitch to the Face

The Detroit Tigers have lost outfielder James Outman for the next week after he took a pitch to the face.

The team has placed Outman on the seven-day Injured List with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled outfielder Trei Cruz from Triple-A Toledo.

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The injury occurred during the seventh inning of the 6-4 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday. Erik Sabrowski threw his first pitch and nailed Outman in the face.

Tigers OF James Outman goes on 7-day concussion IL after he took an Erik Sabrowski fastball off his chin (possibly deflected off his shoulder first) last night. Trei Cruz recalled from Triple-A Toledo. pic.twitter.com/JAPXT6aKDq — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 13, 2026

Outman immediately turned after taking the pitch to the face, and he walked away from the plate. He removed his helmet and bent over in obvious pain. He ultimately left the field as the broadcast booth talked about how they had never seen that before.

The slow-motion replay showed that the ball glanced Outman’s shoulder before slamming into his chin. It then ricocheted into his hand.

The game continued with the Tigers losing 6-4. The team then continued the series on Thursday afternoon and won 3-0. The Tigers took the three-game series 2-1 but lost Outman for the next week at least.

Outman is not the only outfielder to head to the Injured List during this series. Left fielder Riley Greene also landed on the 10-day Injured List with a right hamstring strain sustained on Tuesday.

The Tigers filled Greene’s roster spot by recalling outfielder Corey Julks from Triple-A Toledo.

Despite the injuries, the Tigers (60-61) remain in contention for the American League Central. The team trails the White Sox (62-57) with an opportunity to gain further ground in the coming weeks.

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The Polymarket traders currently believe that the White Sox will maintain this slight advantage to take the AL Central. These traders have the White Sox at a 46% chance to win the division.

For comparison, the traders have the Tigers at 28%. The Guardians are third at 14% while the Twins are fourth at 13%.

The Polymarket traders don’t believe the Tigers will win the AL Central, but they give the team decent odds to make the postseason.

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These traders say the Tigers have a 42% chance to make the postseason. This is 13th in the rankings and just behind the Rangers at 52%.

The Braves lead the rankings at 98%. The Dodgers are second at 97%. The Rays and Brewers are also both at 97%.

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