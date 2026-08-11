Lions’ Replacement for Teddy Bridgewater Revealed

The Detroit Lions have updated the quarterback room after the sudden retirement of Teddy Bridgewater.

The NFC North team has brought in veteran journeyman Josh Dobbs to be the new backup to starter Jared Goff. Dobbs has signed a one-year, $1.425 million contract that includes $475,000 in guaranteed money.

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Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing) and Joshua Dobbs talk prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 on April 12, 2026, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A former star at the University of Tennessee, Dobbs has played for six teams since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one in San Francisco, one in New England, and one in Tennessee. He split one season between Arizona and Minnesota.

Dobbs has seen limited action as a starter while throwing for 3,346 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He has rushed for 515 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now that he lands in Detroit, he will have a quick turnaround as he tries to learn the offense and compete for the primary backup spot. The Lions kick off the preseason on Thursday with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they will show off a brand-new offense from coordinator/play caller Drew Petzing.

Not that adapting quickly is something Dobbs struggled with in the past. He previously won a game for the Vikings mere days after being traded from Arizona. He didn’t know the offense, but he accounted for three touchdowns during a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The difficult part for Dobbs will be the emphasis placed on undrafted rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer. The former Illinois starter will get significant work on Thursday against the Bengals.

“First of all, best wishes to (Bridgewater),” Altmyer said after Bridgewater’s retirement, per the team website. “I’m so thankful to spend time with him and (Goff), obviously, learning from both of them, different perspectives (and) different outlooks on how they see things. It was a joy to spend some time with him.

“But it brings about opportunity for myself. The standard is to play good football no matter how many reps or whatever my role is. I have a job to do, and my job is to do that very well at a high level. I’m thankful and believe in my abilities and I’m going to go cut it loose whatever that looks like.”

With Goff and the starters resting, it will be up to Dobbs and Altmyer to lead the Lions to a win against the Bengals. However, the Polymarket traders don’t see this happening.

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The traders believe that the Bengals will win the preseason game on Thursday. They have given the AFC team a 72% chance to win.

This number is a drastic increase from earlier in the week, but it follows an update from the team.

Head coach Zac Taylor told media members that quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver Tee Higgins, and other members of the first team will start on Thursday.

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Traders don’t know how long the starters will be in action, but they know that Burrow and co. will have an opportunity to build up a massive lead over the Lions’ backup defenders. This could be too much of a deficit for Dobbs or Altmyer to overcome while adapting to the new offense.

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