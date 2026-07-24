NASCAR Fans Can Now Make Trades on Polymarket

Polymarket has made an update to the platform that could be of interest to motorsports fans. Traders can now focus on the NASCAR Cup Series.

The previous motorsports Polymarket options have been limited to the world of Formula 1. Traders have been able to make wagers about Grand Prix winners, the World Drivers’ Champion, and whether the safety car will take to the track.

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Yet, they had not been able to focus on the NASCAR Cup Series despite the series running nearly every week between February and November.

The situation has now changed. The platform has one market focused on each race on the Cup Series schedule. This week, it is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin is currently the favorite at 18% to win the crown jewel race despite falling short 17 times before. Kyle Larson is second at 11% as he seeks his second Brickyard 400 win.

The other available market for NASCAR fans focuses on the Cup Series champion. This will remain an ever-changing market as the regular season ends and the 10-race Chase begins.

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The 16 drivers eligible for the championship will start fresh at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6. They will race for the final 10 weeks. The driver with the most points at the end of this stretch will be the champion.

Hamlin currently leads the championship odds at 34%. He is the current points leader after 21 races. He leads Tyler Reddick (10%) by 68 points.

Two-time champion Kyle Larson is third at 9% while Ryan Blaney is fourth at 8%. Blaney is currently third in the championship standings at 87 points back of Hamlin.

Christopher Bell is also tied with Blaney with an 8% chance to win the Cup Series championship.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.