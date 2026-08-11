Tristan Thompson Offers Advice to Klay Thompson Amidst Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

Retired NBA player Tristan Thompson has some advice for current NBA player Klay Thompson following his breakup with musician Megan Thee Stallion.

Klay had been dating Stallion until they broke up amid reports of Thompson’s infidelity.

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Tristan Thompson, who’s had an on and off relationship with reality TV star/influencer/model Khloe Kardashian, shared his advice for Klay during a recent episode of ex-NFL player Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

“Don’t say anything (to the media),” Tristan Thompson said to Sharpe. “The worst thing you could do is feed into the beast.”

Thompson was referring to speculation that Klay may not have been faithful, rumors that have neither been confirmed nor denied. As Tristan sees it, there’s no reason for Klay to discuss the relationship publicly. “If you speak up, you give it more legs,” Thompson added. “You allow (the media) to take another day to talk about it.”

A former NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan is of the opinion that Klay should keep any conversations about his relationship with Megan private. “You had a relationship with an artist. It didn’t work out. If she wants to say something, let her do whatever she wants to do,” Tristan added. “You keep your mouth quiet. And honestly, as a man, keep your mouth quiet.”

Thomspon then mentioned that he’s kept his mouth shut about his relationships, and he’s known Klay a long time and feels that the current Dallas Mavericks player should enjoy his time “living his life.”

Aside from being friendly off the court, the Thompson’s competed against one another in four consecutive NBA Finals (2015-2018) when Klay played for Golden State and Tristan suited up for Cleveland.

Klay seemingly followed Tristan’s advice, knowingly or not. He has not publicly acknowledged the rumors or the couple’s breakup.

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The now former power couple’s relationship remains of interest to bettors within Polymarket. Bettors are wagering the chances of the couple getting back together and getting engaged prior to the end of the year. It seems like a longshot, but there is still a chance. Bettors see a 5% chance of the pair getting a ring prior to the end of the year, and they’re not talking about Klay Thompson doing so by winning a fifth NBA title.

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