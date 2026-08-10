MLB Pitcher Suspended After Intentionally Hitting Batter

Major League Baseball has suspended Seattle Mariners pitcher Gabe Speier for intentionally hitting Detroit Tigers batter Gleyber Torres.

The league issued the suspension on Thursday, but it is currently being held in abeyance as the reliever goes through the appeals process.

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Last week, the Mariners and Tigers faced off in a game featuring multiple batters being hit by pitches, as well as benches-clearing altercation.

Benches clear in the 8th inning between the Tigers and Mariners. pic.twitter.com/sZ49CR4zvh — Benson (@Miggysbat) August 6, 2026

Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo started the game and registered seven scoreless innings while hitting three batters. He then headed to the dugout while Speier replaced him on the mound.

Tigers pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus then hit Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the ribs with a 94-mph fastball. This escalated the tensions during the seventh inning but did not lead to any altercations.

The benches cleared after Speier took the mound in the eighth inning. He tried to hit Torres with a pitch, but the Tigers batter successfully dodged the ball. Speier then tried for a second time and hit Torres in the thigh with a 96.3-mph fastball.

The coaches and players from both teams then rushed the field, but none threw any punches. This became a more restrained altercation.

Once the field cleared, the umpires ejected Speier. They then ejected manager Don Wilson after he got in their faces and made some choice comments.

Wilson has served his one-game suspension stemming from the same incident. Managers are not allowed to appeal.

Speier will appeal the suspension while the Mariners continue to grasp onto very faint postseason hopes. The team has a 56-63 record while sitting third in the American League West.

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This record means that the Polymarket traders will be proven correct. After all, they have predicted that the Astros (60-59) will win the AL West.

These traders have given the Astros a 42% chance to win the division and the Mariners a 15% chance. The Rangers are second in the Polymarket odds at 37%.

The Polymarket traders have faith in the Astros to win the AL West, but they have less faith that a team from the West will win the American League and reach the World Series.

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The traders have the Yankees listed as the favorites at a 25% chance to win the American League. The Rays are second at 19% while the Red Sox are third at 18%.

The traders list the Astros fourth in the American League at 10% and the Mariners fifth at 8%.

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