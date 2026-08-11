Top NFL Free Agent Out 4-6 Months With Injury

The Chicago Bears have received some bad news about the high-profile free agent addition to the defense.

According to head coach Ben Johnson, safety Coby Bryant has undergone knee surgery. He will be out of action for approximately four to six months, putting him in danger of missing the entire season.

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If the recovery takes less time, Bryant could return to the team for the end of the regular season and any playoff games if the Bears have a good enough record. For now, Xavier Woods is the most likely option to take Bryant’s spot in the starting lineup.

A former member of the Seattle Seahawks, Bryant joined the Chicago Bears after winning Super Bowl 60. He signed a three-year, $40 million contract to help bolster the back end of the defense as the Bears sought to defend an NFC North title.

The surgery follows Bryant leaving a training camp practice session on Aug. 6. He sustained the injury during one-on-one drills and reportedly hyper-extended his knee. Reports also indicated that he also had a bone bruise and a small fracture.

The initial reports indicated that he would be out of action for roughly eight to 10 weeks. This would have put his return before the halfway point of the regular season.

Now, however, Bryant will be able to return sometime in the December-January stretch, provided his recovery progresses as anticipated.

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While Bryant continues to recover from the surgery, the Bears will move forward with the preseason and then the regular season. This team will try to surpass last season’s record of 11-6, which clinched the NFC North title.

The first game in this quest will be Week 1’s trip to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bears will face off with the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Both of these teams made the playoffs last season, but the Polymarket traders see the Bears celebrating at the end of the day. These traders have given the Bears a 59% chance to win in enemy territory. The Panthers only have a 43% chance.

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The season will continue with a home game against the rival Vikings. The Bears lost to the Vikings in Week 1 last season and then won in Week 11 to split the series.

The traders envision another series split. They list the chance of a tie at 48%. The Vikings have an 18% chance to sweep the series after naming Kyler Murray the starting quarterback. The Bears have a 36% chance to sweep the two-game series.

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