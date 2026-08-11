Dallas Cowboys Hand Out Massive Contract Extension Worth $105.9 Million

The Dallas Cowboys have made a big move ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The team has handed out a big contract extension.

According to the team and ESPN, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has signed a three-year extension worth $105.9 million. This deal includes a $31,850,000 signing bonus and more than $100 million guaranteed.

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This deal keeps Williams on the Cowboys through 2030, and it provides stability along the defensive line.

“Everybody sees the play and how dominant he is, but you gotta understand the kind of teammate is — his process, how he works,” defensive line coach Marcus Dixon said, per the Cowboys website.

“(The contract extension is) well-deserved, and I’m so happy for him and his family, but that man wants to win. He’ll tell you himself.”

The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams actually started his career with the New York Jets. He spent more than six seasons in New Jersey while earning First-Team All-Pro honors once (2022) and four trips to the Pro Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys acquired Williams ahead of the trade deadline last season. The team sent a second-round pick in 2026, a 2027 first-rounder, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the New York Jets to work out the deal.

Williams spent seven seasons with the Cowboys after the trade. He tallied 21 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and nine quarterback hits.

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The Cowboys handed out the extension ahead of the 2026-27 season, one in which the team hopes to return to the playoffs.

The NFC East team missed the playoffs last season after posting a 7-9-1 record. This marked the second consecutive season that the Cowboys had fallen short of the goals.

Polymarket traders don’t see the Cowboys winning the NFC East this season. The traders have the Philadelphia Eagles listed as the favorite at 40%. The Cowboys are second at 31%.

The Washington Commanders are third in the Polymarket rankings at 17% while the New York Giants are last at 14%.

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The Polymarket traders do see the Cowboys contending for a spot in the playoffs. These traders list the team at 50%. This puts the Cowboys seventh in the NFC rankings and just behind the Packers at 52%.

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