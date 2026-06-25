Max Verstappen’s Odds of Retiring From F1 Are Slim, Polymarket Traders Say

Max Verstappen has accomplished a significant amount in Formula 1 while winning 71 Grands Prix and four World Drivers’ Championships. Yet, his future remains a prominent topic of discussion.

The reason is that Verstappen has openly acknowledged the possibility that he could step away from F1 to pursue other interests. He has made these comments amid continued changes to the F1 cars and updates to the regulations.

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“I have a lot of other projects anyway that I have a lot of passion about,” Verstappen told the BBC in March. “The GT3 racing. Not only racing it myself but also the team. It’s really nice and fun to build that. And I really want to build that out further in the coming years.

“It’s not like if I would stop here that I’m not going to do anything. I’m always going to have fun. And also I will have fun in a lot of other things in my life.

“But it’s a bit sad to be honest that we’re even talking about this. It is what it is. You don’t need to feel sorry for me. I’ll be fine.”

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These comments have led to Polymarket traders making wagers about Verstappen’s future in racing. They have put money on the line while trying to decide if he will retire after the December 2026 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The chances of Verstappen retiring went up to 25% in April after his comments became a major story. They have since dropped.

The chances of a retirement fell to 18% in mid-May. They fell further to 5.1% on June 7. Now, they sit at 7% as of June 25.

One potential reason for the dropping numbers is that F1 will once again make some changes to the cars. The first few Grands Prix of 2026 sparked frustration among many competitors, Verstappen included.

The updated package, which will potentially go into effect in 2027, “introduces a staged rebalancing of Internal Combustion Engine and Energy Recovery System.”

What this means is that the new package will reduce the amount of electrical power available. Drivers will not have to focus on when to recharge or use the battery on their cars. Instead, they can just focus on driving and showcasing their skills.

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