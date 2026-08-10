NFL Quarterback Suddenly Exits Camp, Will Retire

The Detroit Lions have made a change to their quarterback room after the sudden exit of a veteran player.

Teddy Bridgewater has left training camp before the start of the preseason. The team has responded by placing him on the reserve/retired list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bridgewater previously retired after the 2023 season, but he actually came out of retirement to support the Lions during the 2024 season. He backed up Jared Goff and then spent the 2025 season with the Buccaneers.

“I think he can only truly answer that, but I feel like this is where it’s at for sure right now,” head coach Dan Campbell said when discussing Bridgewater’s retirement.

“This is where it needs to be and where he felt. And his biggest worry was letting us down. That’s the type of guy he is, and he’s not. That’s as far as it can get. He meant a lot.”

The Lions have since signed veteran backup Josh Dobbs to a one-year, $1.425 million contract.

A first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater entered the league as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He led the team to an 11-5 record in 2015 and the NFC North crown, but the playoff run ended after a missed Blair Walsh field goal in the wild card round.

A devastating knee injury forced Bridgewater to miss the entire 2016 season. He then lost his job in Minnesota during his recovery.

He has since bounced around the league while spending some time as a starter and some time as a backup. He has played for the New Orleans Saints (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021), Miami Dolphins (2022), Lions (2023-24), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025).

Bridgewater has thrown for 15,182 yards and 75 touchdowns while playing in 83 games and starting 65.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The retirement happens as the Lions deal with other changes to the offense. This is a team that hopes to retake the NFC North, but it will have to pursue the goal without newly-acquired center Cade Mays. The former Panthers player suffered a wrist injury and will miss significant time.

The Lions will also be without backup running back Isiah Pacheco for a bit as he recovers from a sprained MCL.

Despite the hits to the offense, the Polymarket traders believe that the Lions will win the NFC North for the third time in four seasons. These traders have the Lions listed as the favorite at 36%.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Chicago Bears, which won the division last season, are currently third in the Polymarket rankings at 22%. The Green Bay Packers are second at 28% while the Minnesota Vikings are last at 15%.

The Packers finished last season second in the division while the Vikings continue to seek answers at quarterback.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.