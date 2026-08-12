Yet Another Yankees Pitcher Is Injured

The New York Yankees continue to deal with injuries at a very important position. The team has lost another pitcher for the foreseeable future.

According to a statement from the team, right-handed pitcher Kervin Castro has landed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow neuritis. This move is retroactive to Monday, Aug. 10.

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In a corresponding move, the team has called up right-handed pitcher Bradley Hanner from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Castro exited the Aug. 9 game against the Braves, a 2-1 loss. He threw six pitches in one inning of action before ultimately landing on the Injured List. He joins several other pitchers who are in various stages of recovery.

Clarke Schmidt is continuing to recover from Tommy John Surgery. He is expected to begin throwing in the coming days after dealing with cramping in his right forearm.

Luis Gil, who continues to recover from right shoulder inflammation, just began his High-A Hudson Valley rehab assignment. He threw 12 of 13 pitches for strikes in one scoreless inning on Aug. 11. He could return later in August or in early September.

Carlos Rodon continues to work through his rehab assignment while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. He threw 48 pitches for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 8, and he will take the mound again on Aug. 13.

The Yankees continue to work through these injury concerns while battling for the American League East crown. The 67-52 team has lost some ground to the Rays (73-46) while trying to compensate for the injuries.

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This quest for the AL East will continue on Wednesday as the Yankees face off yet again with the Mariners. The New York-based team won Game 1 of the series 4-1, and it will try to score another win on Wednesday night.

Polymarket traders expect the Yankees to celebrate. The traders give the team a 55% chance to win. The Mariners sit at 48% ahead of the 7:05 p.m. ET start time.

While the traders expect the Yankees to win this series against the Mariners, the traders do not see them going on a run to capture the AL East.

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The traders still view the Rays as the overwhelming favorites to capture the division at 75%. The Yankees are second at 18%. The Red Sox are a distant third at 6%.

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