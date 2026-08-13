Dodgers Star Provides Important Health Update After Mid-Game Fall

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has provided an update about his health after a stunning fall into the dugout on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred during the eighth inning of the Dodgers 4-2 win over the Royals. Isaac Collins hit the ball up into the air, so Freeman began tracking into foul ball territory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the ball drifted toward the Royals’ dugout, Freeman moved to his left and put his glove in the air. He then disappeared from sight as he tumbled headfirst into the dugout.

Status alert: Freddie Freeman leaves game Wednesday after falling into Royals' dugout.



Freeman initially stayed in game but was pinch-hit for.pic.twitter.com/YrExSByztm — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 13, 2026

“I was going to lean against the rail to catch the ball,” Freeman said. “And obviously, there was no rail.”

Freeman fell to the dugout floor, but he avoided serious injury as his head landed on the opposite stairs. Although he is now considered day-to-day with total body soreness.

“I didn’t hit my head, so that was the key part there,” Freeman said. “I am sore. Kneecaps are sore. Shoulder is sore. Hand sore. Wrist sore. I mean, I fell. (But) I’m in good spirits.”

The World Series MVP initially returned to first base after taking the tumble, but he left the game after the adrenaline wore off. Tommy Edman served as a pinch-hitter while Kiké Hernández replaced Freeman at first base.

This series sweep of the Royals took the Dodgers to 73-48. The Los Angeles-based team now has an eight-game lead over the Padres in the battle for the National League West.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Polymarket traders have seen the standings and have predicted that the Dodgers will win the NL West. The traders have the team at a 96% chance to win the division.

The Diamondbacks are second in the Polymarket rankings at a mere 2%. The Padres are third at 1%. The Rockies and Giants are out of contention at this point of the season.

Once the Dodgers win the NL West, the team will turn its attention to the overall conference. It will try to win the National League and return to the World Series.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Dodgers are the favorite to win the National League at 47%. The Brewers are second at 17% while the Braves and Cubs are both at 13%. The Phillies are fifth in the rankings at 7%.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.