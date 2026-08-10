NFL Player Poised for Major Triceps Surgery

The Washington Commanders have lost an important member of the offensive line before the 2026-27 NFL season has even started.

According to head coach Dan Quinn, left tackle Laremy Tunsil has torn his triceps. He will undergo surgery and will miss a significant amount of time.

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Quinn does not yet know when the five-time Pro Bowler will return to the lineup. He hopes that it will be sometime this season.

“It’s always tough to talk about a player missing time, especially a great player like LT,” Quinn said.

“Not only is he an unbelievable player, but he is an absolutely fantastic teammate. He’ll be missed, and we certainly can’t wait to get him back.”

Tunsil, 32, was set to enter his second season as the starting left tackle for the Commanders. He ranked second among 89 tackles last season in pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus, and the Commanders hoped he would continue to produce at the same level this season.

This injury occurred after Tunsil signed a two-year extension with the Commanders worth $60.2 million.

Now, however, the team will move forward with Brandon Coleman as the starting left tackle. Quinn indicated that the team will not bring in outside help while Tunsil recovers.

“(Coleman) has played a lot of winning football at left tackle here, and we know he’s ready for it,” Quinn said.

“He’s put in an excellent offseason, and the team’s very confident in him.”

The Commanders will try to remain competitive in the NFL and the NFC East after losing Tunsil for an unexpected amount of time.

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This is a team that reached the NFC championship in 2024, quarterback Jayden Daniels’ rookie season, but finished 5-12 last season after injuries ravaged the roster.

The Polymarket traders have little faith that the Commanders will contend for the NFC East title. These traders have the Tunsil-less team listed third with a 17% chance to win the division and host a playoff game.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorite as of Aug. 10 at 40%. The Dallas Cowboys are second at 31%. The New York Giants are last in the Polymarket ranks at 14%.

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