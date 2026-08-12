The Los Angeles Lakers Were Just Sold Off

A major change is taking place in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers have been purchased for a record-setting amount.

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger have purchased the championship-winning franchise, which they confirmed with a statement. ESPN’s sources say that they paid a record-setting $12.5 billion.

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Kushner and Iger take ownership from Mark Walter, who purchased controlling interest in the team last year for approximately $10 billion.

“As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world. We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss,” the new owners said in a statement.

“Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles.”

This purchase of the Lakers marked a change for Kushner and Iger. They had previously been involved in the expansion process for Las Vegas, but they have since shifted to Southern California.

Iger most famously ran Disney as CEO for multiple years. He has since moved on from this role.

Kushner runs venture capital firm Thrive Capital, which he founded. He also co-founded insurance company Oscar Health.

Of course, this agreement will not yet become official. It will require approval from the NBA’s board of governors, which does not meet until next month.

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The sale takes place after another playoff season, albeit one that ended much earlier than Walter hoped. The Lakers posted a 53-29 record but finished fourth in the NBA’s Western Conference after a second-round loss to the Thunder.

The team will now move forward into 2026-27 without LeBron James, who left via free agency. The Lakers will unveil an updated roster featuring multiple new players, and it will try to return to the Western Conference Finals.

The Polymarket traders don’t quite see the Lakers winning the Western Conference. The traders have the Southern California-based team at a mere 5%.

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This ranking puts the Lakers behind the Nuggets (9%), Timberwolves (9%), Thunder (35%), and Spurs (36%). The Spurs won the Western Conference last season but lost to the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

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