Patriots Place Top Receiver on Injured Reserve — See Their Latest Polymarket Odds

The New England Patriots are dealing with a significant injury concern early in the 2026-27 NFL season. The team is losing its high-profile offseason acquisition for at least four weeks.

According to ESPN, sources say that wide receiver AJ Brown will land on Injured Reserve due to a high ankle sprain sustained on Wednesday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Being placed on IR means that Brown will miss at least four games while recovering. He will be eligible to return on Oct. 18 against the New York Jets at the earliest.

Brown, who caught three passes for 26 yards, sustained the injury during the third quarter. Drake Maye threw a pass in his direction as Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett covered him.

The pass fell incomplete as Brown remained on the turf. The replay showed that Pritchett’s right knee appeared to land on Brown’s ankle. The receiver eventually left the field and spent time in the blue medical tent. He then went to the locker room with members of the medical and training staff.

An X-ray did not show a fracture. Brown then underwent an MRI on Thursday to determine how much time he will miss while recovering.

Formerly a member of the Eagles, Brown landed with the Patriots as part of an offseason trade involving a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick.

The team brought him in to add more firepower to the offense, but he will miss the upcoming games against the Steelers, Jaguars, Bills, and Raiders.

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Now 0-1, the Patriots now have to rebound from the season-opening loss. The team still has plans on winning the AFC East, but this will not be a simple task considering that the Bills remain the primary contender.

The Polymarket traders actually view the Bills as the favorite to win the AFC East. These traders give the Bills a 59% chance to take back the division.

The Patriots are now second at 34% after falling to the Seahawks and losing Brown for the next month. This marks a 9% decrease from the preseason.

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The other two teams in the AFC East — the Jets and Dolphins — are not in contention in the Polymarket rankings. The Jets sit at a mere 4% ahead of Week 1 while the Dolphins sit at 1%.

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