Polymarket Users Called It: A.J. Brown Is Now a Patriot

The expected move has taken place to kick off the month of June. The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver AJ Brown.

The NFL team pulled off a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on June 1. They sent a fifth-round pick in 2027 and a first-round pick in 2028 to the Eagles in exchange for Brown.

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This deal is one that Polymarket users predicted. They drove up the numbers numerous times after Brown continued to express frustration with his role on the Eagles offense, which included telling fantasy football owners to trade him.

The Polymarket numbers varied throughout the offseason. At some points, the chances of Brown joining the Patriots dropped to approximately 50%. However, the numbers jumped up to 84% in early May. They reached 85% on May 31, the day before the Patriots pulled off the trade.

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The numbers obviously skyrocketed to 99% on June 1, but at this time, the NFL insiders had reported on the trade. The only hurdle to overcome at that point was a physical. Brown needed to pass that to complete the trade.

Once this trade took place, the Patriots had the opportunity to focus on how Brown could positively affect the offense.

“Just trying to improve our football team in every possible way. Give our offense multiple weapons to build on what we did last year,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after the trade occurred.

“I think having experience with the person, to be able to add an accomplished NFL football player, receiver, premium player at his position, but somebody that we also feel strongly about as a person and a competitor and as a teammate.”

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