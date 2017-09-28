Olivia Munn Suffers Heartbreaking Family Loss

Olivia Munn is mourning the death of her beloved cousin, Robyn Marie Schmid-Tiffie, who passed away last week in Oklahoma City.

Schmid-Tiffie was just 33 years old and known to many as cited on her obituary as a “fabulous dress, taste-maker and adamant crafter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Munn took to Instagram to share the news of her loss by sharing an image of Schmid-Tiffie with a caption that read, “In this moment it’s understandable to solely live in the sadness and unfairness of her death. But her parents and husband have chosen instead to celebrate her life by bringing more light into this world.”

The 36-year-old actress went on to add that the family has honored her cousin’s life by setting up a fund to give scholarships to students affected by cancer or are from a single parent home.

Schmid-Tiffie, who got married in November 2016 to Calvin Tiffie, was previously known to be a survivor of Stage IV cancer.

As cited in her obituary, Schmid-Tiffie was a volunteer Ambassador for Fight Colorectal Cancer and spent much of her time raising hope, funds, and awareness. She is survived by her husband, parents and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please consider donating to Robyn’s Way or Fight Colorectal Cancer.

As Munn shared in her Instagram post, Schmid-Tiffie is remembered best through the treasured by Friedrich Nietzsche quote, “She who has a why to live can bear almost any how.”

[H/T Twitter / @muscle_fitness]

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.