When it comes to the holidays, a good gravy can make or break a meal depending on the type of meat and the traditional accouterments. But as METRO demonstrates, sometimes gravy can be a foe to tastebuds everywhere, especially if it’s in the hands of a music legend.

Sir Cliff Richard’s gravy recipe was previously shared during appearances on This Morning with the star of the ’50s U.K. music scene. While the singer stands by his gravy recipe, and it seems edible, some top chefs took some shots at the recipe.

“I am not really sure what the correlation between teriyaki sauce is and gravy,” oyster bar owner Tom Brown told The Telegraph. “I am not taking any cooking tips off Cliff Richard anytime soon. It sounds absolutely vile.”

Richard’s gravy is a menagerie of tastes and ingredients, which he credits just putting together over time and suited to his own taste. He starts with eight stock cubes of different flavor, could be lamb, chicken, beef, or vegetable. This is then mixed with chopped fried onions and blended with teriyaki sauce, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. This is topped with gravy powder, creating something host Holly Willoughby had “a lot going on” for the tastebuds.

The latest bout of criticism of Richard’s gravy ranges from criticizing the healthiness of the concoction to just outright telling the singer to stick to his day job.

“I don’t know [if it’s] the best gravy, but it could be the best gravy in the world,” Richard said on This Morning. “I’m thinking of trying to get in contact with a company. You know how Paul Newman has his own thing in America? I thought we could have a Cliff Richard gravy and underneath it should say: ‘Probably the greatest gravy in the world.’”