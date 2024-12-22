Justin Baldoni Hit With Major Career Setback Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit

Justin Baldoni is already seeing the fallout from Blake Lively’s lawsuit filed against him, alleging the actor and director was behind a “coordinated effort to destroy her reputation” and committed sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.

Lively’s lawsuit references a major meeting on set regarding “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction,’ no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

The latter point stems from Baldoni reportedly claiming he could speak to her dead father on set. The suit also details texts and other conversations with Baldoni’s crisis PR team, supporting the claims that there was an effort to drag Lively for the disagreements on set.

According to TMZ, Baldoni was dropped by William Morris Endeavor only hours after the lawsuit went public. In the documents, Lively and her legal team allege that the efforts were aimed at “the intended result of a carefully crafted, coordinated, and resourced retaliatory scheme to silence her, and others from speaking out about the hostile environment that Mr Baldoni and Mr Heath created.”

The suit also mentions Wayfarer chief executive officer Jamey Heath, and earned a heated response from Baldoni’s legal reps.

“It is shameful that Ms Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives,” Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said. He also alleges that Lively made claims that were “intentionally salacious” to “publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Lively released a statement of her own via her representatives, revealing what she hopes to be the outcome of the suit.

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” she said.