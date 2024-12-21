Why Missing Malaysian Flight MH370 Is Back in News: Latest on New Search

It has been 10 long years since the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, with little revealed about the location of the missing plane and its passengers. According to BBC News, The flight went missing in March 2014 while traveling to Beijing, China from Kuala Lupur, carrying 239 people on board.

The fever pitch that followed the initial disappearance led to many dropping conspiracy theories about the flight. While the government officials have approved several searches over the years, a new search has been approved by the Malaysian government with U.S. exploration company Ocean Infinity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A performer poses in front of messages expressing prayers and well-wishes for passengers onboard missing Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on March 17, 2014. An investigation into the pilots of missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 intensified on March 17 after officials confirmed that the last words spoken from the cockpit came after a key signalling system was manually disabled. AFP PHOTO/ MANAN VATSYAYANA (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

The company is working under a “no find, no fee” rule with the government, only getting paid if the wreckage is found. It is the latest look by the company, completing a similar search in 2018.

The massive search effort for the missing flight reached $150 million near its end in 2017, with Malaysia, Australia and China leading the search and ending it until “credible new evidence” emerged for the aircraft’s location.

The new search has been sparked by new data for a 15,000 sq km piece of the Indian Ocean and the deal is accepted “in principle.”

“We hope this time will be positive,” Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke said about the Ocean Infinity search. The general consensus is that the flight crashed into the southern Indian Ocean, with some debris washing on the shore in years since the search ended.

The end of the 2018 investigation brought information that showed the flight’s controls were deliberately manipulated to go off course. No information has been released on the number of conspiracy theories.