North West Is A Music Maker Like Her Dad Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter, North West, is already a mini music maker.

In a Snapchat video by momma Kim K, we see 3-year-old North tinkering with a violin.

Little Nori is wearing a planets pajama set and she’s really getting into the music she’s making with the violin.

At 3-years-old she’s already into music and instruments so you know Kanye is a proud poppa.

This is not the first time the toddler has been spotted with the instrument. Last year, she went all out with her violin during a family vacation to Mexico after a mariachi player handed her his fiddle and bow.

“Your violin lessons are paying off,” Kim is heard saying in the background of that video.

One of Kim’s friends is heard declaring, “You are the cutest, most talented little girl in the world.”

Meanwhile, North is becoming quite the social media talent like her mother. She’s even picked up some of Kim’s tricks. Last month, her facial expression while trying to feign excitement at a party became an instant meme.

“Thrilled to party!” Kim captioned the photo of North giving a forced smile while her cousin, 4-year-old Penelope, also looked totally over it.

