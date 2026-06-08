Brandon Aiyuk Releases Anti-49ers Rant as Traders Focus on His Next NFL Team

Brandon Aiyuk has removed any doubt that he will play for a different team during the 2026-27 NFL season. He has released an anti-San Francisco 49ers rant.

The former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft posted a video on his Instagram page on Sunday. He didn’t specifically name the 49ers, but he made several comments about football and “running from the bill.”

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“We dealing with, ya know, like them kids when they don’t get picked for the basketball game at the court, but they the ones that brought the ball, so they like, ‘Alright, you all don’t want to pick me, I’m taking my ball, I’m going home,’” Aiyuk said. “Ass boys. Little-ass boys.

“Or like when your kid, he got this one toy, but he don’t really know how to use it correctly, so somebody else about to pick it up and play with it. And they like, ‘Oh yeah, this (expletive) litty.’ And they like, wait, wait, wait, wait, hold on, that’s my toy. Ass boy. Little-ass boy.

“Man, stop running from the bill. The bill coming. You scared. They scared. Truth is, they scared. They know how I get. They gonna say, ‘Oh yeah, BA, BA, BA did this, BA did that. BA did, you know that (expletive), allegedly. Allegedly. But what they not gonna say is, ‘BA suck at football,’ cause they know how I get. And they running from that bill that’s on the way.

“It’s inevitable. It’s coming. Stop running. Stop being a female dog. Stop being a little cat. Stop running from the bill.”

49ers general manager John Lynch previously confirmed during a January press conference that the team was closing the book on Aiyuk, who had not played since October 2024 due to a knee injury.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Aiyuk after the police conducted an investigation into a video he posted showing himself driving more than 100 mph past the 49ers’ stadium.

When Lynch made this statement, the attention quickly turned to Aiyuk’s future in the league. Many wanted to predict his next team in the NFL.

Polymarket traders have certainly gotten involved in the process. They have highlighted multiple teams as options, including the Washington Commanders.

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This team is notable considering that one of Aiyuk’s closest friends is quarterback Jayden Daniels. They also played together in college.

According to Polymarket, the Commanders don’t yet have a percentage attached. The current teams leading the market are the Ravens (25%), Packers (25%), Vikings (25%), Buccaneers (24%), and Steelers (22%).

Will Brandon Aiyuk play for Washington Commanders in 2026-27?

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