NFL Running Back Out for Extended Time After Injury

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with injuries early in the preseason. One injury, in particular, will keep running back Alvin Kamara sidelined for a significant amount of time.

According to ESPN, the veteran suffered a sprained MCL during a practice session on Tuesday. This will keep him out of the lineup for at least a month as he focuses on recovery.

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The injury means that free agent acquisition Travis Etienne will likely lead the rushing attack early in the year.

Kamara, 31, agreed to a restructured contract with the Saints during the offseason so that he could remain with the team that drafted him back in 2017. This deal dropped his base salary to $1.345 million while delivering a $14,810,000 restructure bonus.

Kamara is the Saints’ all-time leading rusher with 7,250 yards and 61 touchdowns. He is also the all-time leader with 1,674 rushing attempts.

The former Tennessee star is on the back end of his career, but the plan is for him to contribute to the Saints offense as the team aims to get back into playoff contention.

This process will take longer as Kamara recovers, but he should be eligible to return early in the season.

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The Saints are not yet viewed as a team that can contend for another NFL championship. The Polymarket traders have instead chosen to highlight other teams ahead of the regular season.

The Rams lead the list of Super Bowl contenders at 15%. The Seahawks and Bills are just behind at 9% each. The Ravens are also high up on the list at 6%.

The Saints, for comparison, are farther down the list at a mere 1% chance to win the championship. This team joins 14 others that aren’t drawing attention from the traders.

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The other teams sitting at a 1% chance to win the championship are the Raiders, Falcons, Titans, Jets, Panthers, Cardinals, Colts, Browns, Dolphins, Commanders, Steelers, Giants, Vikings, and Buccaneers.

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