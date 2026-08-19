A Pair of F1 Drivers Have Landed Contract Extensions

Formula 1 teams are continuing to take care of business while preparing for the remaining Grands Prix on the schedule.

This includes ensuring that drivers will return to the lineup for the 2027 season and, potentially, beyond.

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Williams has already signed Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon to contract extensions ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, ensuring that both drivers will be back in blue.

Albon has been with Williams since the 2022 season, and he will continue driving for the team after setting a record for the most starts in team history (96).

Sainz joined Williams last season after losing his seat at Ferrari to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. He collected two podium finishes during his first season with the team, and he helped Williams end the year fifth in the Teams’ Championship.

“I’m thrilled to announce my continued journey with the Atlassian Williams F1 Team family,” Sainz said in a statement.

“I truly believe in the people that form this team, both at the factory and at the racetracks, and the investments and hard work that are happening in the background.

“We have what it takes to turn this around together. I’m as committed as I was on day one to helping get Williams back to where it belongs, and I look forward to creating more memories with the team.”

The contract extensions come at a time when neither Albon nor Sainz are in contention for the World Drivers’ Championship. They are next to each other in the standings in 16th and 15th place, respectively.

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The two drivers hope to contend for a podium finish this season, but Polymarket traders don’t see this happening in the Dutch Grand Prix.

These traders give Albon a mere 1% chance to score a podium finish this weekend. They give Sainz the same chance.

Kimi Antonelli leads the rankings at 68%. This is understandable considering that he leads the championship standings with six victories.

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Hamilton is second at 61%. He is second in the championship standings. He is ahead of Lando Norris (55%), Charles Leclerc (40%), Max Verstappen (34%), and George Russell (31%).

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