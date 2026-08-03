Saints WR Announces Surprise Retirement at Age 24

The New Orleans Saints are shuffling the roster early in training camp due to a surprising retirement announcement.

Ja’Lynn Polk has decided to walk away from the NFL after only one season of in-game action, and he has made the move a week into training camp. The Saints have since placed Polk on the reserve/retired list.

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A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Polk spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots. He played in 15 games, starting three, and caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots traded Polk to the Saints in September 2025 in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick. He did not play for the Saints. A shoulder injury landed him on Injured Reserve before the trade occurred.

The move clears up one spot on the Saints roster. The team already had a crowded wide receiver room with 11 other players. This includes Chris Olave, who just landed a four-year extension worth up to $132 million.

Other players in contention for spots on the roster include Kevin Austin Jr., Ronnie Bell, Bryce Lance, Bub Means, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Trey Palmer, Brock Rechsteiner, Jordyn Tyson, Devaughn Vele, and Barion Brown.

Rechsteiner, Tyson, and Brown are all rookies. The Saints selected Tyson with a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Polk’s decision to retire comes as the Saints aim to move beyond a 6-11 season. The team finished last in the NFC South, albeit by only two games. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Falcons all finished 8-9.

The 2026-27 NFL season will mark Kellen Moore’s second as head coach, and it will likely be quarterback Tyler Shough’s first full season as the starter.

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Will this added experience lead to greater success this season? The Polymarket traders are not yet convinced.

These traders initially gave the Saints the worst odds to win the division, but now they have shifted a tad.

The Buccaneers still lead the market at 34%, but the Saints are now second at 28%. The Panthers, who won the division last season, are third at 21%. The Falcons are last at 20%.

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The Saints will kick off the schedule with the first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 15. They will host the Jaguars at 4 p.m. ET.

The team’s first regular-season game will be on Sunday, Sept. 13. They will travel to Detroit to play the Lions.

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