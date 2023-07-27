Los Angeles Chargers Make Historic Move on Quarterback Justin Herbert

The NFL quarterback market has been reset once again. This week, the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert agreed to a new contract. And according to CBS Sports, Herbert's new deal will be for five years and worth $262.5 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The contract can also reach $265 million with incentives and includes $219 million in guarantees. Herbert will receive $100 million in 2025, which will be the first year of the new deal. The contract also includes a no-trade clause, per ESPN.

On Wednesday, Herbert spoke to reporters about the new contract. "I think I just get to play football now," he said Wednesday, via the club's official transcript, per NFL.com. "I think that's the best part about it, is that I get to play free. I get to play fearless. We go out there and get to play our type of ball. I know when we're playing at our best, we're a tough team. These next couple of weeks of getting together, working together. I think they're going to be huge for us. We're going to show a lot of improvement."

Herbert also talked about staying in Los Angeles for his entire career. "I've never wanted to be anywhere else," Herbert said. "This is where I've wanted to be for, shoot, as long as I've been born and playing football. It's a dream come true." He later added, "Words are hard to find for this process. I'm still trying to process the whole thing. I feel free and just excited to go play football."

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is also excited about Herbert's new contract. "We're so fortunate," Staley said. "I think that the history of this team will tell you that this franchise knows how to find quarterbacks — when you go all of the way back to [Hall of Fame QB] Dan Fouts and Stan Humphries, Philip Rivers and Drew Brees, and, now, Justin — we're very, very fortunate. To have a young player leading your team that is made up of all the right stuff, most importantly, and then, who can play the game like few who have ever played the position can, it's just really exciting for us.

Herbert was selected by the Chargers No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after throwing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns. Last year, Herbert threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Chargers to a 10-7 record and their first playoff appearance since the 2018 season.