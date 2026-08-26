New York Giants Lose Wide Receiver to Major Knee Injury

The New York Giants will move forward into the 2026-27 NFL season without a wide receiver that they added during the offseason.

The team has lost Calvin Austin III for the entire season after he tore his ACL in a practice session. He fell to the ground and had to be carted from the field.

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“WR Calvin Austin crumbled to the ground in 1-on-1 drills while running a route and immediately grabbed his right knee,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported. “Not good. Carted off. Team huddled around him. Owner John Mara even went over to console the free-agent acquisition.”

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Austin spent the first three seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. He played in 48 games while catching passes from multiple quarterbacks. This includes Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, Mitch Trubisky, and Kenny Pickett.

Austin accounted for 84 receptions, 1,100 yards, and eight touchdowns as a receiver. He also added another touchdown on a rushing play.

With Austin sidelined, the Giants will move forward with a variety of players trying to secure spots behind second-year starter Malik Nabers, who is on track in his recovery from a torn ACL last season.

The current group includes a mix of veterans and younger players, such as Odell Beckham Jr., Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Malachi Fields, Brexton Berrios, and Darnell Mooney.

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The uncertainties at the wide receiver position will certainly affect the markets as Polymarket traders attempt to determine which team will win the NFC East.

The Giants ranked near the bottom of the four teams heading into the 2026-27 season, but the team has only fallen. The Giants now have an 11% chance to win the NFC East.

For comparison, the Philadelphia Eagles currently lead the Polymarket rankings at a 40% chance to win the division. The Dallas Cowboys rank second at 34%.

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The Washington Commanders have moved into third place in the rankings. The team has a 17% chance to win the NFC East entering the third and final week of the NFL preseason.

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