WATCH – NFL Player Botched Backflip Just Months After Season-Ending Ankle Injury

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo looks ready for his second NFL season. At the same time, he also looks like another hospital visit could be in his near future.

Skattebo, who dislocated his ankle in Week 8 last fall — ending his rookie season —appeared at Fanatics Fest in New York City earlier this month and simultaneously gave Giants fans hope and worry. Skattebo took the stage in front of cheering fans and performed a backflip. All went well on the previously dislocated ankle, other than the fact that he didn’t stick the landing.

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I can’t even imagine John Harbaughs reaction to seeing this LOL pic.twitter.com/hCfiCvwCxV — WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) July 18, 2026

Not exactly the type of maneuver you want to see out of your bellcow running back. Especially when that maneuver takes place somewhere outside of the white lines of an NFL football field.

Fortunately Skattebo was fine and the awkward landing looked worse than it was. He’s expected to be healthy and listed as a full participant when the Giants open training camp on Tuesday, July 28.

No doubt, Giants brass is breathing a sigh of relief after watching the 24-year-old do everything but stick the landing.

Big Blue is counting on Skattebo to make a major impact for a Giants offense that will be led by John Harbaugh for the first time. Harbaugh took over as New York’s coach in late January 2026 after 18 seasons as the helm of the Baltimore Ravens. Traditionally, Harbaugh teams have been known to lean on the run. That’s where Skattebo comes into play. In only eight games last fall, which included five starts, Skattebo accumulated 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving and six total touchdowns.

Assuming Skatteo is healthy, the Giants should improve upon their 4-13 record from a season ago. Improvement seems almost certain, though hoisting a Lombardi trophy seems much less likely.

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Polymarket bettors aren’t giving Skattebo and the Giants much of a chance to win the big one following the ’25-26 season. The Giants are trading at just 1% to claim an NFL Championship following the upcoming season. Bettors feel much more confident in the Los Angeles Rams (16%) and Buffalo Bills (8%).

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With wagering on the Giants that low, New York fans would certainly join Skattebo in flipping out, should the Giants win their fifth Super Bowl and first since 2012.

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