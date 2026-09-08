Patriots Star Lands Record-Setting Contract Extension

The New England Patriots have taken care of a very important piece of business before the start of the 2026-27 NFL season. The team has handed out a record-setting contract extension.

According to multiple NFL insiders, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and the Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year, $135 million contract extension. This deal includes $102 million in guaranteed money.

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Additionally, Gonzalez has reportedly received a $33 million signing bonus, the most ever for a player at his position.

The new deal will go into effect starting with the 2028 season. The Patriots recently picked up the fifth-year option on Gonzalez’s rookie contract, which boosted his salary to $18.119 million for 2027.

This deal comes after an offseason of uncertainty. Gonzalez showed up for team activities, but he didn’t appear on the sidelines during the team’s preseason games.

Now, the Texas native will be available as the Patriots kick off the season earlier than any other team. They will face off with the Seahawks on Wednesday night in what will be a rematch of Super Bowl 60.

A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gonzalez has developed into one of the league’s best cornerbacks while earning Pro Bowl honors last season.

Gonzalez covered the No. 1 receiver each week, but he led all qualified cornerbacks with an allowed catch rate of 43.4%. For example, he shadowed Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba during Super Bowl 60 and allowed only one catch for 15 yards.

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The Patriots will need Gonzalez to be equally productive this season in order to better contend for the AFC East crown. This team won the division last season but hopes to do so once again to set up at least one home playoff game.

The Polymarket traders currently believe that the Buffalo Bills will win the division. These traders give the rival team a 57% chance to do so.

The New England Patriots are second in the Polymarket rankings with a 39% chance to win the division. The traders don’t yet have faith that the team will repeat the success from last season, which included winning the AFC.

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The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are both far out of contention for the division crown. The traders give the Jets a 3% chance to win the division and the Dolphins a 2% chance.

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