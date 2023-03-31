Los Angeles Angels Star Anthony Rendon Takes Swing at Oakland Athletics Fan in Heated Confrontation

Los Angeles star Anthony Rendon was involved in a heated confrontation with an Oakland Athletics fan after the Angels' loss on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports. The former World Series champion grabbed the fan and attempted to take a swing at the guy's face. A video of the incident surfaced online, and Rendon is seen grabbing the fan while pulling him down the railing. Rendon believed the fan called him "a b—."

The fan responded that he did not, which led to the 32-year-old MLB player saying "Yeah, you did. Yeah, you did. Yeah, motherf——." Rendon then let go of the man but attempt to hit the guy in the face before leaving the dugout. According to Sam Blum The Athletic, the Angels declined to comment on the incident but said that Rendon will be available to the media on Saturday to address the matter. Blum also said that MLB is investigating the incident.

Rendon joined the Angels in 2020 after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the team in December 2019. He has not lived up to expectations since joining the Angeles as he's played in just 105 games combined in 2021 and 2022. Before joining the Angels, Rendon spent his first seven seasons with the Washington Nationals. He won NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 as he hit 20 home runs with 85 RBIs after playing in only 80 games in 2015. His best season with the Nationals was in 2019 when he earned a .319 batting average and hit 34 home runs with 126 RBIs. Rendon was named an All-Star and the All-MLB First Team in 2019. That was also the same season the Nationals won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

In a 2020 interview with The Athletic, Rendon talked about how he's not comfortable talking to reporters. "This is my personal life," Rendon said. "I just don't like it. It's part of the essence of who I am as an individual, and sometimes, it's like I get in a cocoon to where I don't want anybody to come inside because that's just an opportunity for someone to come grab me."