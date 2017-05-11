Michelle Kwan Found out Her Husband Filed for Divorce on Twitter

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan is getting divorced from her husband, Clay Pell, and it turns out the Olympian found out the news in much the same way her fans did.

Kwan found out her ex had filed for divorce via a tweet.

Pell, a politician, filed for divorce in California on March 29, citing irreconcilable. After Kwan learned about the filing, she filed in the state of Rhode Island.

“The defendant, without warning or advance notice to Plaintiff or to her counsel, filed a Complaint for Divorce in the State of California on March 27, 2017,” read the documents, which were obtained by the Providence Journal.

“Plaintiff initially learned that the Defendant had filed for divorce in California by means of a ‘Tweet’ on March 29, 2017 and shortly thereafter from the online copy of an article published in the New York Daily News.”

The athlete wed the former U.S. Coast Guard member in January 2013.

