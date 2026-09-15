Mets’ Postseason Fate Confirmed After Disastrous Season

Another team has been eliminated from MLB postseason contention entering the final weeks of the regular season. This time, it is the New York Mets.

The elimination became official on Monday as the New York Mets fell to the Baltimore Orioles 2-1. This loss dropped New York to a 69-81 record and last place in the National League East.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This marks the eighth time in the past 10 seasons that the Mets have missed the postseason. The team last competed for a spot in the World Series in 2024 by reaching the National League Championship Series. The Mets ultimately lost to the Dodgers 4-2.

The Mets also reached the playoffs in 2022. They lost in the National League Wild Card Series to the Padres.

Of course, the 2026 season has been one to forget for the Mets. The team lost multiple key players to injuries, and it went through a 12-game losing streak in April.

The Mets also fired manager Carlos Mendoza after a 34-47 start to the season. This ended his third season as skipper earlier than anticipated and shifted the focus to interim manager Andy Green.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Mets did not respond to the change by going on a winning streak. Instead, the team continued to remain near the bottom of the division while falling further and further out of posteason contention.

The regular season will continue as the Mets face off with the Orioles two more times. The Polymarket traders actually give New York favorable odds to win both matchups.

These traders say that the Mets have a 56% chance to win Tuesday’s game against the Orioles, who sit at 45%.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The odds are exactly the same for Wednesday night’s series finale. The Mets are the favorite at 56%. Though these numbers could change based on the outcome of Tuesday night’s game.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.