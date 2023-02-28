Matt Pobereyko, Former New York Mets Pitching Prospect, Dead at 31

Matt Pobereyko, a pitcher who spent several seasons in the Minor Leagues, has died. He was 31 years old. His brother, Daniel Pobereyko, told NBC News that Matt was found dead at his home near Chicago on Friday by his girlfriend. The official cause of death has not been announced.

"He just dropped, and that's all we know," Daniel Pobereyko said. "We don't know. There's nothing outstanding on the autopsy. But from what I understand, he would have gotten a clean bill of health if he had a pulse." Matt Pobereyko was found "unresponsive on his kitchen floor" and "pronounced dead on the scene," according to Warrenville Police Chief Sam Bonilla.

We mourn the loss of Matt Pobereyko. A great baseball player and an even better person. RIP Pobo



Read more about Pobereyko's impact on the X's: https://t.co/rHi8cwdeq4 pic.twitter.com/Ufr53uCP1L — Sioux City Explorers (@SiouxCityXs) February 26, 2023

"There were no suspicious circumstances to report, and an autopsy conducted the following day did not reveal anything further," Bonilla said. The cause of death won't likely be announced for another seven and a half weeks. Daniel Pobereyko said his brother's death came as a shock to loved ones.

Matt Pobereyko played two winter seasons, 2021-2022 and 2022-23 for Algodoneros de Guasave in the Mexican Pacific League. He began his Minor League Baseball career in 2016, signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan College. He began his season with the Florence Freedom of the independent Frontier League before joining the New York Mets minor league system. While playing for the Mets organization Pobereyko made it to the AAA squad in Las Vegas in 2018. Pobereyko then signed with the Miami Marlins in 2021 and was assigned to the AA team in Pensacola.

"He was an incredible teammate and fierce competitor, but an even nicer person," according to a statement from the Saint Paul Saints, for whom Pobereyko pitched in 2020. "He will be missed by all that knew him. We send our love to his family and friends. In his Minor League career, Pobereyko pitched in 92 games and posted a 7-7 record with a 3.24 ERA and 15 saves. This past season, Pobereyko led the Mexican League with 73 strikeouts in 70 innings with Algodoneros de Guasave. Daniel Pobereyko said that his brother was dreaming of playing baseball in Asia if he couldn't play in the Minor Leagues or MLB.