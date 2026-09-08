Major NFL QB Signs 3-Year Contract Extension After Dispute

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped some surprising news ahead of the first game of the regular season. The team and quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed to a contract extension.

Multiple insiders broke the news on Tuesday evening. They reported that this deal is for three years, which will keep Mayfield on the Buccaneers through the 2029 season. Veteran insider Tom Pelissero cited sources who said that the extension is worth around $55 million per year.

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This move comes as a surprise considering that Mayfield had broken off talks with the team and had put himself in a situation where he would become a free agent in March 2027.

He had previously said that if no agreement came during the offseason, he would shelve negotiations until after the 2026-27 season. Yet, the two sides worked out a deal away from the spotlight and secured Mayfield’s future in Central Florida.

The first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He went 29-30 as a starter and won a playoff game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

He spent the 2022 season split between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers before ultimately landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

Mayfield has remained in Florida ever since while going 27-24 as a starter and earning two trips to the Pro Bowl and battling through injuries. He has led the team to a 1-2 record in the playoffs.

Mayfield has thrown for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns as a member of the Buccaneers. He has rushed for 923 yards and another five touchdowns.

Now fully healthy, Mayfield will kick off his fourth season with the Buccaneers after signing this surprising contract extension. He will attempt to help the team take back the NFC South, starting with a Week 1 game against the Bengals.

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The Polymarket traders currently view the Buccaneers and Mayfield as underdogs in this Sept. 13 matchup. These traders give the Bengals a 65% chance to win the game and the Buccaneers a mere 36% to win.

The traders view the Buccaneers far more favorably in terms of the NFC South battle. These traders believe that Mayfield will lead the team to a division win, thus securing a home playoff game.

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The Buccaneers have a 37% chance to win the division. The Saints are second at 27% while the Panthers are third at 21%.

The Falcons are last among this group. This team only has a 17% chance to win the NFC South under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

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