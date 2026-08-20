Buccaneers Pro Bowl Defender Lands $30 Million Extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to move forward toward the start of the 2026-27 NFL season, and the team does so after taking care of an important piece of business.

The Buccaneers have signed Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea to a fully-guaranteed one-year extension worth $30 million.

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This keeps him in the building through the 2027 season. More importantly, this shuts down the trade request that Vea had made earlier in the summer.

Instead of heading to a new team and helping it contend for wins, Vea will remain in the NFC South and serve a key role on the defense.

“Vita is exactly the type of player and person we want to build around in Tampa Bay,” general manager Jason Licht said. “He has been a dominant force in the middle of our defense, an exceptional teammate, and a tremendous leader in our locker room.

“One of the keys to our recent success has been our ability to draft, develop and re-sign core, foundational players who set the standard for what it means to be a Buccaneer.

“As one of our team leaders, Vita has played a big role in establishing that winning culture, and we are excited to have him continuing to help lead the way as we pursue our next championship.”

The Buccaneers have room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, the team ranked 19th in the NFL in total defense while allowing an average of 337.2 yards per game.

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The defensive rankings are something that Polymarket traders continue to focus on as the season approaches. Specifically, they want to predict which defense will lead the fantasy football rankings in 2026-27.

According to these traders, the Seahawks and the Rams will be the top-ranked defenses in fantasy next season. Both teams sit at 12% odds.

The Texans are third on the list at 9% while the Broncos are fourth at 8%. The Vikings and Eagles are both at 7%.

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The Buccaneers are much further down the list. The traders put Vea and Co. at a mere 4%. This puts the team’s defense in the same group as the Patriots, Lions, Jaguars, Bengals, Commanders, Ravens, and several other teams.

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