Major New York Yankees Slugger Confirmed for Home Run Derby

A key member of the New York Yankees has confirmed that he will take part in a fan-favorite event on Monday, July 13.

Ben Rice, a designated hitter and multi-position player, confirmed on Instagram that he will suit up for the Home Run Derby. This event will take place in Philadelphia, Penn., at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Yankees slugger is currently in his third year playing in the Majors. He is currently on pace to post career-best numbers while trying to help the Yankees win the AL East.

Rice hit seven home runs in 2024, a season in which he only played in 50 games. He then played in 138 games last season while hitting 26 home runs.

This season, Rice has played in 86 games thus far. He has already hit 26 home runs, so he will more than likely set a new career-best mark in the coming weeks.

Although he will first try to add a prestigious win to his resume on July 13 while competing in the Home Run Derby.

Rice is one of two comfirmed players for the Home Run Derby. He joins Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, who finished second in last year’s event.

The trip to the Home Run Derby occurs as Rice remains in contention for another achievement. He has a chance to lead Major League Baseball in home runs hit.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies currently leads this list with 31 home runs. Yordan Alvarez of the Astros is second with 29 home runs. Hunter Goodman of the Rockies is third with 27. Rice is fourth.

The Polymarket traders currently believe that Schwarber will continue to lead the league in home runs. They give him a 46% chance to achieve this feat.

Alvarez is second with a 20% chance while Shea Langeliers of the Athletics is third with a 5% chance. The interesting part is that Langeliers only has 20 home runs this season.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

Rice is fourth on the list of possible home run leaders, according to Polymarket traders. He has a 3% chance to take the title as of July 8.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.