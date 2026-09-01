Los Angeles Angels Sold off as Team’s Postseason Chances Hit Abysmal Lows

A major change is taking place in the American League West. The Los Angeles Angels are being sold.

According to a Tuesday press release, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has reached an agreement to acquire majority control of the MLB team from the Moreno family. Pending approval by Major League Baseball, this deal will close in the first quarter of 2027.

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Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has heavy ties to the Los Angeles area. This is the same organization that owns the Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium. This is the group that developed the surrounding 300-acre Hollywood Park district in Inglewood, California.

“The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market. We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organization,” said Stan Kroenke in a press release.

The purchase of the Angels gives Kroenke another high-profile team for his business portfolio. He already has ties to several other leagues across the globe through team ownership.

Other properties under Kroenke’s umbrella include the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), and Arsenal Football Club (Premier League).

“The Angels Organization is pleased to announce this transaction with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment,” Arte Moreno said. “The Moreno Family has been honored to steward the Angels for 23 years and we believe with KSE’s experience and success they are the best next owner for the franchise.

“The Angels Organization looks forward to continuing its commitment to the fans, our employees, the players and our business partners.”

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The ownership news surfaces as the Angels close out a season of struggles. This is a team that has fallen to last place in the American League West with a 53-85 record.

This team is no longer in contention for the division, especially with the Astros having a 17-game lead. Additionally, the team’s postseason chances on Polymarket have plummeted amid this losing season.

The Angels currently have a mere 2% chance to make the postseason. This puts the team in the same realm as the Pirates and Tigers. The Angels are just behind the Cardinals at 3%.

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Several other teams have essentially secured their spots in the postseason, and the traders have shown this on Polymarket. This group includes the Dodgers (100%), Braves (100%), Brewers (100%), Rays (99%), and Yankees (99%). The Astros sit at 70% while leading the division.

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