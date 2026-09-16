Fredd Young Dead at 64

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the passing of Fredd Young, a key contributor to the defense for several seasons. He was 64.

The Seattle Seahawks and Young’s alma mater, New Mexico State, announced the news on Wednesday. They said that Young passed away on Tuesday but did not provide a cause of death.

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Young is survived by his wife, Michelle; their children Jessica, Freddy Jr. Matthew, Monroe, Fenix, Jeremiah, and Amirah; and grandchildren Jaysha, Jarah, Jianika, Titus, Cassius, Justus, and Sunday.

A standout for New Mexico State, Young kicked off his NFL career in 1984 after being selected with the 76th pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

A standout linebacker who impacted the game in multiple ways, we remember the life and legacy of Fredd Young. pic.twitter.com/b5tqWldHLH — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 16, 2026

He started out primarily working on special teams, but he quickly worked his way into the linebacker rotation. He tallied his first career sack as a rookie, and he earned Pro Bowl honors after blocking two punts and helping the team post a 12-4 record.

Young took over a starting job in 1985, and he remained a key member of the Seattle defense through the 1987 season.

He earned Pro Bowl honors each year while leading the Seahawks in tackles. He posted 118 in 1985, 121 in 1986, and 101 in 1987.

He also became a First-Team All-Pro in 1987 after registering nine sacks, five forced fumbles, and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Young moved to the Indianapolis Colts in 1988 after a contract dispute with the Seahawks. The Colts sent two first-round picks to the Seahawks in exchange for his services.

According to the Seattle Times, Young was earning $350,000 at the time while new draft pick Brian Bosworth was signing a 10-year, $11 million contract.

Young closed out his NFL career with three seasons in blue and white. His most productive season with the Colts came in 1989 as he posted two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two sacks.

He ultimately had to retire after the 1990 season due to a dislocated hip that prevented him from playing beyond his age-29 season.

“We mourn the passing of Seahawks Legend Fredd Young,” the team said in a statement.

“A Pro Bowler in each of his four seasons with the Seahawks, Fredd’s legacy will forever be part of our franchise. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”