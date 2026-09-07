Kimi Antonelli’s Current F1 Championship Odds Revealed on Polymarket

A dominant season is putting Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli in control of the battle for the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship.

The Italian now has a 66-point lead over teammate George Russell in the championship standings after he captured Sunday’s Grand Prix of Italy. This marked his seventh win of the season, and his most impressive considering that he raced from last to first place.

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This young driver also scored the win at the track where he made his Free Practice debut two years ago, only to crash within 10 minutes.

“It’s how the circle closed,” Mercedes executive Toto Wolff said. “Two years ago, it was probably the toughest moment in his career for himself and his family. A moment where everyone doubted, including himself.

“Then, two years later, it’s the biggest glory, the biggest moment of his career that’s probably going to be one of his biggest moments overall in the future.”

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Antonelli is in the midst of a career-best season, and he continues to be the betting favorite to win the World Drivers’ Championship for the first time in his career.

The Polymarket traders list him as the overwhelming favorite. He sits at an 85% chance to win the title after the Grand Prix of Italy. For comparison, Russell is second at a mere 5%.

The other drivers still listed by Polymarket traders include defending champion Lando Norris at 2%, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at 2%, Charles Leclerc at 1%, and four-time champion Max Verstappen at 1%.

The season will continue with 10 more race weekends. The next, the Spanish Grand Prix, will take place on Sept. 11-13. The teams will then continue crossing the globe while battling for points and wins.

This remaining schedule includes three events in North America. The teams will race in Austin, Texas; Mexico City, Mexico; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

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