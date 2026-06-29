Polymarket Traders Don’t See Lewis Hamilton Becoming F1 Drivers’ Champion

The Formula 1 season is eight Grands Prix deep, and the battle for the World Drivers’ Championship continues to feature three primary drivers.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is a member of this trio, but Polymarket traders don’t view him as the favorite to win this season.

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Hamilton, who drives for Ferrari, currently has the third-highest odds to win the 2026 World Drivers’ Championship. He sits at 12% after a fifth-place finish in the Austrian Grand Prix.

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Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who leads the series with six Grand Prix wins, has the current best odds to win the title. He sits at 53% after finishing third in Austria.

George Russell, Antonelli’s teammate, has the second-best odds to win the title. He sits at 23% after winning in Austria. Russell also captured the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia.

Hamilton is currently third in the standings after eight Grands Prix. He has 125 points while Russell and Antonelli have 131 and 171, respectively.

This isn’t a small hurdle to overcome, but Hamilton will have 14 more opportunities this season. It is possible that he could make a late-run and erase Antonelli’s advantage.

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If Hamilton pulls off this feat, he will add on to what is already a historic career. He is one of two drivers with seven World Drivers’ Championships. Michael Schumacher is the other.

Hamilton is also the all-time winningest driver in F1 history with 106 wins. He added the 106th win — his first since switching to Ferrari in 2025 — during a trip to Barcelona, Spain.

The next opportunity for Hamilton to score points will be July 3-5. F1 teams will head to Silverstone Circuit for the British Grand Prix.

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