Kendra Wilkinson Dons Daisy Dukes To Do Some Painting With Her Daughter

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett might be best known as a Playboy model and star of the reality series Girls Next Door, but she’s much more than that. She’s an actress, a wife, and a mom, making her life full of various responsibilities. As a mom, she sometimes takes her daughter to paint crafts, and although she’s trying to shy away from her former image, it’s hard for her not to turn heads with even casual outfits. You can see her outfit by heading over to the Daily Mail.

Later in the day, Wilkinson changed tops to a much more sheer shirt while meeting with Christopher Erb. The two did not appear to be painting any crafts together during their rendezvous.

Only a few days earlier, Wilkinson posted the above Instagram photo in efforts to distance herself from her image as the thing that made her famous, being a Playboy model and serving as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends.

“Sometimes it’s hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I’ve never ever seen myself that way,” she told her followers. “I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a f**k about meeting standards and impressing people.”

She added, “Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what’s up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can’t wait to share it with all of you.” There’s no word yet on what Wilkinson has coming up, but it will most likely involve modeling or acting to some degree, as that’s where she directs most of her efforts.

