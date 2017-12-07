Kendall Jenner’s Most Provocative Posts On Instagram

Thanks to Kim, the last name “Kardashian” has become synonymous with “curvy” when it comes to the family’s looks. Even her younger half-sister Kylie has similar curves to her sister, despite not having the same parents. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has made a name for herself on the modeling world with a much more slender, yet still impressive, physique.

Despite not having the same last name as some of her sisters, Kendall has emerged to rival all of them in popularity at the age of 22. She’s starred in massive fashion shows and, along with sister Kylie, started a clothing line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s no denying that her last name, incredibly rich family and her connections helped Kendall get to where she is today, but after looking at these photos, it’s easy to see how she gained her popularity.

Scroll through to check out some of her sexiest Instagram posts.

​

While Jenner is more clothed here than in most her shots, her pose is all about provocation.

She strikes an spread-leg pose with a close-fitting top in order to promote her Kendall and Kylie clothing line.

​

getchu some friends that smack your booty A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

This unorthodox most sees the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member rocking a leather skirt in a nightclub.

It’s a looping “Boomerang” post that shows two of her friends grabbing onto her derrière.

​

Jenner starts to show some skin in this colorful snap, which shows off some bold fashion choices. She rocks an orange fur coat with no bra and pairs it with pink bottoms and heels.

She simply captioned the shot, “last round.”

​

The young model flaunts her physique in this bikini shot taken in a bathroom mirror.

She’s shown in a black-and-white swimsuit as she captions the photo “chaos.”

​

Jenner captioned this photo with an angel emoji, but her outfit is far from innocent.

The sheer top she’s wearing under her denim/fur jacket shows off a ton of skin, and her breasts are only covered due to the chest’s star design.

​

Jenner takes a juvenile tone i this photo, as she is seen gripping a baseball bat as the words “Boys Lie” are written next to her.

She referenced A League of Their Own in the caption, writing, “There’s no crying in baseball.”

​

This V Magazine photo, which was taken by Mario Testino, has Jenner in some bold eye makeup as she gets a faux snake tattoo on her right thigh.

​

This shot by photographer Moises Arias see Kendall’s sister Kylie come along for the fun.

Kylie looks on and cracks a smile while a sheer-top-wearing Kendall stuns in the black-and-white photo.

​

This photo was a advertisement for Calvin Klein, and it appears to have served it’s purpose. Kendall’s abs are front-and-center as she wears some stylish underwear from the brand.

​

This artsy photo was shared earlier in 2017, but it’s a throwback to the year prior.

Taken with a Polaroid camera, the KUWTK cast member is seen in white underwear as she models a white sheer top that’s covered in sequins.

​

This eye-catching visual was taken for by Miguel Reveriego for Spanish Vogue.

Jenner is seen in a ballerina-esc ensemble that puts her slender legs on display.

t

​

This final photo was also taken by Reveriego for the Vogue shoot.

Jenner is still rocking some leg warmers and ballerina shoes, as she sensually pulls up her dance outfit and props her feet up on a piano.