The 49ers Lose Receiver to Season-Ending Injury

The San Francisco 49ers already have an injury to overcome on the offensive side of the ball.

The team has placed wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on Injured Reserve. He will miss the rest of training camp and the entire 2026-27 season due to a PCL surgery on his right knee. This is the same knee that knocked him out of action for eight games last season.

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The recovery timeline for this surgery, according to general manager John Lynch, is six to 12 months.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Pearsall has missed significant time since landing with the 49ers.

He missed six games as a rookie after being shot in an attempted robbery. He then missed time during the summer with a hamstring injury and eight games during the regular season with the PCL injury.

Pearsall has appeared in 20 total games as a pro, and he has caught 67 passes for 928 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers already made a move to bolster the receiving corps. The team reunited with do-it-all weapon Deebo Samuel, who spent six seasons with the team while contributing 5,935 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns.

Samuel spent last season with the Commanders, but he headed back to the Bay Area for a reunion.

The 49ers’ receiving room will have a different look this season. Pearsall will be out with the injury while Brandon Aiyuk will remain away amid a dispute with the team.

Samuel will play a prominent role, as will former Buccaneers star Mike Evans and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling. Christian Kirk should have a role, depending on his health. He is currently missing time with a calf injury.

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The 49ers lose Pearsall while preparing to fight once again for the NFC West crown. This team finished third in the division last season with a 12-5 record but still reached the second round of the playoffs.

The 49ers will face a tough task this season considering the division also contains the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks and the perennial contender Rams.

Polymarket traders currently believe that the Rams will take the division after adding Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. The Rams have a 49% chance to win the NFC West, according to these traders.

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The Seahawks slot in second with a 32% chance. The 49ers are third with a 22% chance. The Cardinals are last with a mere 1% chance to win the division. This is an understandable percentage for a team that only won three games last season.

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