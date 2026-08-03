Phillies Land 3X Batting Champ, See Their Updated World Series Odds

The MLB trade deadline approaches, so teams are making numerous moves to set themselves up for a potential title run.

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off multiple trades on Monday. One, in particular, secured the services of three-time batting champion Luis Arraez.

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ESPN’s sources say that the Phillies sent top pitching prospect Ramon Marquez and reliever Marty Glair — both minor league players — to the Giants in exchange for Arraez and right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian.

Arraez is set to become a free agent after the season, but he will play second base for the Phillies while also adding some power to the offense.

Arraez, 29, has suited up for four MLB teams since 2019. He spent four seasons with the Twins (2019-22) and then he spent 2023 with the Marlins.

The veteran slugger split 2024 between the Marlins and Padres before returning to the Padres in 2025. He led the league in hits in both 2024 and 2025.

This season, Arraez leads MLB while hitting .324. He has registered 136 hits, 43 RBIs, and four home runs. He has scored 52 times.

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Additionally, the Phillies swung a trade with the Mets ahead of the deadline. They acquired left-handed reliever Brooks Raley in exchange for minor league right-hander Luke Gabrysh and minor league outfielder John Spikerman.

The Phillies are currently contending for a spot in the postseason. The team sits second in the National League East with a 59-53 record. The Braves lead the division at 67-45.

While the Phillies aim to make a run for the National League title after swinging the trade, the Polymarket traders don’t yet see this happening. These traders only give the Phillies a 7% chance to win the National League.

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The Dodgers, who just acquired pitcher Tarik Skubal via trade, currently lead the markets at 53%. The Brewers are second at 20% while the Braves are third at 11%. The Cubs are also ahead of the Phillies at 8%.

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