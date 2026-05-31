Knicks or Spurs? Here’s Who Polymarket Thinks Will Win the NBA Finals

The lineup is set for the NBA Finals. Two teams will kick off the final series of the NBA season on Wednesday, June 3, but which will win the title?

According to Polymarket, one team has a distinct advantage. The predictive market platform calls for the San Antonio Spurs to take the championship.

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Polymarket says that the Spurs are the overwhelming favorite with a 64% chance to win. This leaves the Knicks with a 36% chance to win their first title since the 1972-73 season.

The numbers could come as a bit of a surprise considering the paths that these two teams took to reach the NBA Finals.

The Knicks went on a dominant run through three rounds of Eastern Conference action. The New York-based franchise kicked off the first round with a win over the Atlanta Hawks. They then lost twice to fall into a 1-3 deficit.

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Since those two losses, however, the Knicks have won every single game. They closed out the first round with three wins over the Hawks and then they swept the 76ers and Cavaliers with four wins in each round.

The Spurs, for comparison, have gone back and forth with their opponents in each round. They have lost some games and won some games.

The Spurs beat the Trail Blazers 4-1 to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. They then defeated the Timberwolves 4-2 in a six-game series.

The Western Conference Finals featured the Spurs’ biggest test. This series against the Thunder started with a double-overtime slugfest. It then went the full seven games with the Spurs taking the series 4-3.

Now, the Spurs and Knicks will meet in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. They will then continue the series on June 5, June 8, and June 10. The series will feature up to three more games if necessary.

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