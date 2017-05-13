Kate Beckinsale Shares Bizarre ‘Half-Amphibian’ Photo Of Herself

Actress Kate Beckinsale recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of joining Instagram, and in that time, has earned herself almost one million followers. The Underworld star has earned her following from posting not just gorgeous selfies, but also for much sillier, sometimes strange posts. Beckinsale took to the social media service to share an awkwardly-timed photo of herself that gives her an otherworldly look.

Quietly, joyfully ushering in the weekend as a half amphibian A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on May 12, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

The photo appears to either have been taken while she was waving or is the still frame of a wave, resulting in the doubling of her hand in a weird position.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 43-year-old actress first came to the public’s attention in the ’90s with films like Much Ado About Nothing, Brokedown Palace, and The Last Days of Disco. Beckinsale dipped her toes into the waters of big budget historical epics with Pearl Harbor, alongside Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett, but her breakthrough role truly came in 2003 with the vampire vs. werewolf sci-fi action film Underworld.

UP NEXT: Kate Beckinsale Licks A Guitar In Strange New Photo

In her role of Selene, werewolf hunter, Beckinsale got to show off her firearm skills and, thanks to lots of tight leather, wowed fans with her physique. The Underworld franchise proved so successful, in fact, that the film’s fourth sequel was released earlier this year, with Beckinsale starring in it once again.

MORE NEWS: Kate Beckinsale Reveals A NSFW Note From Rob Lowe We’d All Want To Read

Beckinsale continued starring in big budget films like Van Helsing, The Aviator, and 2012’s Total Recall remake, but none of these roles have left quite an impact on audiences as the character of Selene. There are no current plans for another Underworld sequel, but considering its fervent fanbase, don’t be surprised to hear that the war between vampire and werewolves will continue.

[H/T Instagram, katebeckinsale, Dave J Hogan / Getty]