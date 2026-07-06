Here Are 3 of the F1 Polymarket Wagers You Can Bet on Right Now

The Formula 1 season is in full swing, and racing fans are getting to witness some great battles for the World Drivers’ Championship.

This season, which featured multiple rules package changes, has delivered drama in a multitude of ways. The list includes four-time champion Max Verstappen expressing frustration and hinting at an uncertain future.

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He has also failed to finish multiple Grands Prix due to unexpected issues. This includes a late crash last weekend at the Silverstone Circuit, which brought out the safety car and ended the event.

The season has also featured some dominant performances by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton scoring his first win since changing teams.

At this point of the season, none of the racing fans truly know who will win the World Drivers’ Championship or which team will win the Constructors’ Championship.

This uncertainty creates excitement among Polymarket traders, many of whom have flocked to the predictive market platform to place wagers.

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One particular prop receiving attention involves the champion. Traders have tried to place wagers based on which driver they believe will end the season celebrating.

Antonelli currently leads the list at 58% after winning five Grands Prix. Mercedes teammate George Russell is second at 19%. Hamilton is third at 13%, and Charles Leclerc is fourth at 3% after winning at Silverstone.

Another prominent prop focuses on Verstappen, who made comments earlier in the season about potentially leaving F1. Traders have tried to determine if he will retire after the 2026 season.

“I have a lot of other projects anyway that I have a lot of passion about,” Verstappen told the BBC in March. “The GT3 racing. Not only racing it myself but also the team. It’s really nice and fun to build that. And I really want to build that out further in the coming years.

“It’s not like if I would stop here that I’m not going to do anything. I’m always going to have fun. And also I will have fun in a lot of other things in my life.

“But it’s a bit sad to be honest that we’re even talking about this. It is what it is. You don’t need to feel sorry for me. I’ll be fine.”

Verstappen currently has a 12% chance to walk away from the sport. This is a change from April when traders boosted the number to 25%.

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The F1 platform is also filled with wagers based on each Grand Prix on the schedule. For example, last week’s market heavily relied on the British Grand Prix. This week’s market focuses on the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix.

Traders currently highlight Antonelli as the favorite to win the Belgian Grand Prix. He has a 42% chance. Russell is second at 21%, Leclerc is third at 14%, Hamilton is fourth at 12%, and Verstappen is fifth at 5%.

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