There’s a 5% Underdog in the F1 Championship Odds — Can He Upset Kimi Antonelli?

The current expectation is that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli will continue a dominant run and win the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship for the first time in his career.

Yet, his teammate still remains in contention despite only having a 5% chance to win the title in Polymarket’s odds.

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George Russell, the other Mercedes driver in the F1 field, remains in the hunt. He is 66 points back of Antonelli after a second-place finish in the Grand Prix of Italy, and he continues to rebound from a mid-July DNF in Belgium.

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“I’ll take it, it’s been more positive than it was pre-summer break and that’s what I needed to try and achieve,” Russell said after finishing second behind his teammate. “Of course I would have loved to be P1 today.”

Chasing down Antonelli will not be a simple task for Russell, but it is not unrealistic. He has scored points during 11 race weekends this season, and he has won two Grands Prix.

He kicked off the season by winning the Australian Grand Prix in early March and then he won the Austrian Grand Prix in late June.

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At this point, Russell has put some distance between himself and the other drivers in contention. He is now 10 points ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and 30 points ahead of defending champion Lando Norris.

Scoring points and contending for wins is not the only path to a World Drivers’ Championship. Russell will also need his teammate to stop performing at such a high level.

Antonelli has seven wins this season, and he has scored points in 12 of the 13 weekends. The only exception is a DNF in Barcelona, Spain.

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