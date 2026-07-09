ESPN NFL Host Set To Lead Sports-Themed ‘Jeopardy!’ Series

Celebrities and sports analysts alike are set to take on a new challenge, starting on July 31. They will compete for the title of ESPN Jeopardy! Champion.

Fully unveiled on July 9, this tournament-style event will pit sports personalities and celebrity sports fans against each other on the Alex Trebek Stage. They will answer questions while Hall of Fame sports broadcaster Joe Buck serves as the host.

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This series, which will debut on July 31, will air on Disney+, Hulu, and the ESPN app. It will award the winner with $500,00 for the charity of their choice.

The lineup is set



'ESPN Jeopardy!' hosted by Joe @Buck premieres Friday, July 31



Stream on Disney+, Hulu & the ESPN App



Details: https://t.co/raiS498Y6Z pic.twitter.com/CcRXNfIMsJ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 9, 2026

The first trailer from July 9 provided a look at the guests who will stand behind the podiums. This includes such actors as Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key, and Adam Pally.

ESPN Jeopardy! will also feature former linebacker-turned-analyst Manti Te’o, former cornerback-turned-analyst Dominique Foxworth, and multiple other on-air personalities.

Photo credit: Greg Cayne/Disney

Buck is already a very busy broadcaster, but he will take on this new role while keeping the trivia show moving forward. He will add to his resume while also following in the footsteps of Dan Patrick, who previously hosted Sports Jeopardy! between 2014-16.

Buck, who leads ESPN’s Monday Night Football, will then continue his busy schedule by returning to the booth for the 2026-27 NFL season. He will once again partner with analyst Troy Aikman while calling the final game of each week.

This season will also feature Aikman and Buck calling the biggest game of them all — Super Bowl 61. ESPN will air the championship game featuring the winners of the AFC and NFC, which will take place in Los Angeles, California.

No one yet knows who will represent each conference in Super Bowl 61 — the teams have not yet reported for training camp.

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Yet, Polymarket traders have started making wagers about the possible NFL champions. They have highlighted some specific teams that could hold the Lombardi Trophy up at the end of the season.

Traders currently view the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl 61. The NFC West team, which finished second in the NFC last season, has a 16% chance as of July 9.

Other teams highlighted by the Polymarket traders include the Buffalo Bills at 7%, Baltimore Ravens at 7%, Seattle Seahawks at 7%, Cincinnati Bengals at 5%, and Kansas City Chiefs at 4%.

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If the Los Angeles Rams or Los Angeles Chargers (4%) make Super Bowl 61, they will make history as the first team to host a Super Bowl in which it also played. Both teams use SoFi Stadium for home games.

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